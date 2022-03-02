ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.060-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.76 million-$420.76 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $476.71 million.ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.480-$1.580 EPS.

Shares of ACCO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,195. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.00.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other ACCO Brands news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $531,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 49,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $427,721.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,684. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ACCO Brands by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 647,705 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $2,082,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after buying an additional 158,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,298,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,065,000 after buying an additional 150,633 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ACCO Brands by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 133,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

