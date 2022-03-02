Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives $42.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

Several research firms have commented on ACCD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Accolade by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accolade by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,723,000 after buying an additional 208,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accolade by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,973,000 after buying an additional 155,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Accolade by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACCD stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.89. 621,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,292. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.76. Accolade has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.13.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

