Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($1.37) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.37) for the year.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of ACRS opened at $14.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $914.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.61. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 1,343.96%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 127,409.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,566,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,073,000 after purchasing an additional 448,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 90.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 341,893 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 319.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 347,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.