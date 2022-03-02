ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.08. ACNB has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

In other ACNB news, Director Frank Elsner III bought 1,000 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.43 per share, with a total value of $32,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,253 shares of company stock valued at $40,238. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACNB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACNB during the second quarter worth $3,381,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of ACNB by 157.1% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 138,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,709 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ACNB by 139.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 52,252 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter worth $817,000. Finally, Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter worth $680,000. 21.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

