ACoconut Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $354,060.61 and approximately $37,821.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00023566 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.