Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

NYSE GOLF traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,532. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.84. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Get Acushnet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOLF. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 54.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acushnet (Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.