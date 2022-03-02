ADT (NYSE:ADT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of ADT stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 129,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,442. ADT has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -29.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ADT by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,845 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ADT by 9.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,031 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ADT by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,747 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

