Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives $149.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.41.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $17,965,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,217 shares of company stock valued at $45,765,106 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,549,000. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $113.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.70. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

