AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:DWEQ opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $31.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.389 per share. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ – Get Rating ) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,796,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,613 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 94.47% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF worth $73,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.