Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeva Technologs is building the next-generation of sensing and perception for autonomous vehicles and beyond. Aeva Inc., formerly known as InterPrivate Acquisition Corp., is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Shares of AEVA opened at $4.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 1,099.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aeva Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aeva Technologies by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeva Technologies (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.