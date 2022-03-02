Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Shares of AGEN traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $3.02. 154,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,830,095. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $775.63 million, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10. Agenus has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.79.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Agenus by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Agenus by 370.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Agenus by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 20,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the period. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

