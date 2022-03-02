Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Friday, February 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $52.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 63.35%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

