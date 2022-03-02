Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO) Short Interest Up 315.2% in February

Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 315.2% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:RICO opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Agrico Acquisition has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RICO. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $3,633,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Agrico Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,011,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Agrico Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,223,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,254,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agrico Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Agrico Acquisition Corp. is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

