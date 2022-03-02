Aion 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10.12 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Aion has a total market capitalization of $43.01 million and approximately $10.12 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0858 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,653.22 or 1.00020142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00069339 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.40 or 0.00230047 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00011785 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00138641 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.60 or 0.00278614 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003415 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00027605 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.