Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in February

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIRYY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Air China in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Air China stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.26. Air China has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

