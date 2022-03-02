AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, an increase of 933.3% from the January 31st total of 8,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANTE opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. AirNet Technology has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09.

Get AirNet Technology alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AirNet Technology stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.08% of AirNet Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AirNet Technology, Inc engages in selling advertising time slots on air travel advertising network. It also sells advertisements on digital television screens on the airplanes. The company was founded by Herman Man Guo in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.