Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 142.00% and a negative return on equity of 154.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

Shares of AKBA stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.30. 67,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,701. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $402.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AKBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

