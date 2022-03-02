Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Akerna’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.74 million. Akerna reported sales of $4.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Akerna will report full-year sales of $19.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 million to $19.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $25.80 million, with estimates ranging from $23.60 million to $28.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Akerna.

KERN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akerna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Akerna in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.45.

Shares of KERN stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.12. 197,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,670. Akerna has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane purchased 100,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Akerna by 572.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 67,423 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 28,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akerna by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 79,788 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Akerna by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Akerna during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

