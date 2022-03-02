Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akerna Corp. is a regulatory compliance technology company primarily in the cannabis space. The company offer MJ Platform(R) and Leaf Data Systems(R) platforms which provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products from seed to product to shelf to customer through the complete supply chain. Akerna Corp., formerly known as MTech Acquisition Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KERN. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Akerna in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.45.

Shares of KERN opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. Akerna has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.

In related news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane bought 100,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KERN. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Akerna during the 3rd quarter worth $654,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Akerna during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Akerna during the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akerna during the 2nd quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akerna by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 79,788 shares during the period. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

