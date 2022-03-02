AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target Raised to C$2.40

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at ATB Capital to C$2.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 110.53% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE AKT.A remained flat at $C$1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79. The stock has a market cap of C$45.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.05. AKITA Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$0.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.54.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

3 Stocks Set to Double
AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

See Also

Stock Target Advisor logo

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.