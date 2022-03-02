Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ALRM. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $66.33 on Monday. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $95.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.67, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.03.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $64,839.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,305 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,095 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alarm.com by 9,583.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 1,420.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

