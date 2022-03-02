Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 145,416 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 970,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,525,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 27,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after acquiring an additional 437,564 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,119,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.50. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.30.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

