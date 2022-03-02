Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) to announce $12.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.12 million and the lowest is $5.01 million. Albireo Pharma reported sales of $2.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 352.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year sales of $18.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $31.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $56.31 million, with estimates ranging from $53.41 million to $58.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALBO shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

In related news, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $158,325. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO traded down $5.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.57. 1,023,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,397. The firm has a market cap of $531.52 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.06. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

