Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) will announce $12.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.01 million and the highest is $23.12 million. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $2.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 352.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year sales of $18.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $31.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $56.31 million, with estimates ranging from $53.41 million to $58.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Albireo Pharma.

ALBO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

In related news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $91,657.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,373 shares of company stock worth $158,325 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO traded down $5.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.57. 1,023,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,397. The stock has a market cap of $531.52 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

