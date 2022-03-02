Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. Sells 9,000 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of V opened at $208.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

