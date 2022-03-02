Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $16.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

AQN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $14.43. 2,432,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,480,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,501,000 after buying an additional 1,422,127 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,210,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,394,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,711,000 after purchasing an additional 434,087 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,345,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,827 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,735,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,054,000 after purchasing an additional 235,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

