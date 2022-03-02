Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.50

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 35511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

BIRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Allbirds from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.69.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allbirds Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

