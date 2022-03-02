Allen R. Nickles Sells 5,000 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Stock

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CIVB opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.88. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 132,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 57,581 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 28,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 27,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

