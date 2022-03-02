Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 201,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,068,147 shares.The stock last traded at $58.24 and had previously closed at $57.87.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,325,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,807,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,589,000 after acquiring an additional 50,906 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 547.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 182,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

