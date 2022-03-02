Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 667.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.54.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $8.59 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $39.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 56,582 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,456 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 38,620 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 155,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

