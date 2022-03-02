Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 667.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share.
NASDAQ ALLO opened at $8.59 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $39.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.83.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 56,582 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,456 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 38,620 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 155,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.
Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.
