Alpha Finance Lab Price Up 11.2% This Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000786 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $156.03 million and $17.54 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00045049 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001641 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007245 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

