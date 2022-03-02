alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALSRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of alstria office REIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.
alstria office REIT stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36. alstria office REIT has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $22.09.
alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.
