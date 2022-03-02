Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.57

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and traded as high as $17.65. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 48,618 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATUSF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

