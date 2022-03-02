Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.25

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.25 and last traded at $37.25, with a volume of 50 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70.

Amada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMDLY)

3 Stocks Set to Double
AMADA Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.