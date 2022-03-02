Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMBA. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ambarella from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.00.

Shares of AMBA opened at $95.98 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.60.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $541,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $160,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,741,000 after acquiring an additional 62,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

