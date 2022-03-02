Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE DIT opened at $164.25 on Wednesday. Amcon Distributing has a twelve month low of $106.67 and a twelve month high of $270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $95.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.80.

About Amcon Distributing (Get Rating)

AMCON Distributing Company operates distribution centers and retail food stores in the Great Plains, Rocky Mountain, and Southern regions of the United States. The Company sells a variety of consumer products, including cigarettes, candy, beverages, groceries, paper products, beauty care products, natural food, frozen products, and institutional food service products.

