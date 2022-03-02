Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

NYSE AMRC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,251. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $101.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 12.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 46.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 410.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,970,000 after purchasing an additional 33,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

