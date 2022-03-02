American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Short Interest Update

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the January 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFINP opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63. American Finance Trust has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $27.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Finance Trust stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP – Get Rating ) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

