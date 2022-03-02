American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 937.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 30.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PZZA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $108.85 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $140.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,442.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.10.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,000.00%.

Papa John’s International Profile (Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.