American International Group Inc. Grows Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after buying an additional 321,859 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,515,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after buying an additional 788,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 35,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.97.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.50%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

