American International Group Inc. Has $9.16 Million Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of MSA Safety worth $9,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the third quarter worth $57,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at about $564,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in MSA Safety during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in MSA Safety by 87.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety stock opened at $136.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.68. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $129.46 and a 52-week high of $172.31.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 374.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

