American International Group Inc. Increases Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,066 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $9,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average of $60.51.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 189.48%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.