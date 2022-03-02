American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,015 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $9,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in TEGNA by 20.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,324,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after buying an additional 223,939 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter worth $641,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 16,021.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 19.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.04.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.72 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

