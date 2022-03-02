American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $9,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 371,624.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,607 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Gartner by 13,031.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $496,917,000 after buying an additional 1,622,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 115.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,657,000 after buying an additional 699,707 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 183.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 874,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,832,000 after buying an additional 566,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $135,777,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $274.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.16 and a 200 day moving average of $309.77. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.18 and a 52 week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.80.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $297,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,373. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.