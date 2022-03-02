American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

American National Bankshares has raised its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. American National Bankshares has a payout ratio of 35.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American National Bankshares to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Shares of AMNB opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. American National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $40.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average is $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $403.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.06.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 37.26%. On average, analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

AMNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMNB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

