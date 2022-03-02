American Well (NYSE:AMWL) PT Lowered to $4.00

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMWL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Get American Well alerts:

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $949.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.58. American Well has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $25.52.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Well will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $72,228.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $702,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,408 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of American Well by 1.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners grew its position in American Well by 3.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in American Well by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in American Well by 53.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in American Well by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About American Well (Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.