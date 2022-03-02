Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,620,000 after acquiring an additional 61,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,696,000 after acquiring an additional 53,706 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,713,000 after acquiring an additional 40,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE:AMP opened at $279.07 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.38 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $307.69 and a 200-day moving average of $293.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.85.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.