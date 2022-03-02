AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AMETEK by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AME opened at $127.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.63. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.41 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

