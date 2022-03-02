Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.Amneal Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.13.

AMRX stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.07. 26,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,801. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.41 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gautam Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 22,134 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 67,917 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

