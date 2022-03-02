Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15-2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.Amneal Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.850 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.13.

NYSE AMRX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.05. 29,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.41 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gautam Patel bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 22,134 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

